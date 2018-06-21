TODAY'S PAPER
5 players the Islanders could select in the 2018 NHL Draft

Lou Lamoriello speaks to reporters in Toronto, Friday,

Lou Lamoriello speaks to reporters in Toronto, Friday, April 27, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Cole Burston

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders own back-to-back, first-round selections at Nos. 11 and 12 in the 2018 NHL Draft on Friday in Dallas. But president and general manager Lou Lamoriello may opt to use one or both of the picks to help the organization via the trade market.

It’s expected Lamoriello is looking to acquire a No. 1 goalie as well as improving the defense corps. If they keep both picks, here’s a look at five prospects who may interest the Islanders and who may be available:

Joel Farabee

The 6-foot, 162-pound left wing, who grew up in Cicero, New York, is one of the best two-way forwards available and can use his quick skating and defensive prowess to convert turnovers into transition attacks. He had 15 goals and 25 assists in 26 USHL games for the U.S. Under-18 squad last season and is committed to Boston University.

Barrett Hayton

The 6-1, 190-pound center is known both as a playmaker and for his solid, two-way play. He had 21 goals and 39 assists in 63 games for Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) and demonstrated unselfish play and a deft ability to get passes through tight areas.

Rasmus Kupari

Kupari, a 6-1, 189-pound Finnish center, has yet to play in North America but is one of the top skaters in the draft. Best with the puck on his stick, Kupari had six goals and eight assists in 39 games for Karpat (SM-liiga) in limited ice time.

Ty Smith

Not the biggest defenseman at 5-11 and 176 pounds, Smith has excelled at both ends of the ice and as a power-play quarterback. Known as a smart decision maker, Smith had 14 goals and 59 assists along with 30 penalty minutes in 69 games for Spokane (WHL).

Joe Veleno

Veleno is a 6-1, 191-pound center with explosive skating ability who is strong on the puck and has drawn kudos for his hockey IQ. He split last season in the QMJHL between Saint John and Drummondville, compiling 22 goals and 57 assists in 64 games.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

