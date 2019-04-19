TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Ex-Islander Aaron Ness injured in AHL playoff game

After several minutes, during which Ness never moved, a stretcher was brought out onto the ice, Ness was rolled over onto his back, and then lifted onto the stretcher.

Then-Islanders prospect Aaron Ness plays the puck against

Then-Islanders prospect Aaron Ness plays the puck against the Red Wings at Nassau Coliseum on Nov. 29, 2013. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Hershey Bears player Aaron Ness, a 28-year-old defenseman from Bemidji, Minnesota, and a former second-round pick by the Islanders (in 2008) has been taken off the ice on a stretcher after crashing into the goalpost and then the backboards midway through the third period of the Bears’ playoff game Friday against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the AHL affiliate of the Islanders.

The incident occurred at 8:58 of the third period in the opening game of the AHL playoffs for the teams at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Ness was racing up ice to create a two-on-one rush against Islanders goaltender Christopher Gibson when he was bumped from behind by Sound Tigers forward Travis St. Denis. The bump knocked Ness off his skates and he slid, feet first, into the left goalpost, then bounced off and hit the backboards. The back of his head appeared to hit the boards and Ness ended up lying face first on the ice, motionless.

St. Denis was sent to the penalty box, while both teams’ athletic trainers and EMTs attended to Ness. After several minutes, during which Ness never moved, a stretcher was brought out onto the ice, Ness was rolled over onto his back, and then lifted onto the stretcher.

The Bears, the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, were leading the Sound Tigers, 2-1 at the time of the injury.

Ness played in a total of 29 games with the Islanders in parts of two seasons. He also played in 10 games for the Capitals 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Colin

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Minnesota's Logan Morrison celebrates his two-run homer on Yankees agree to deal with Morrison
Mike Anderson holds a St. John's jersey after Popper: Anderson says right things, but faces long road
Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams looks on during Jets could draft Alabama's Williams . . . but which one?
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks to the DeGrom goes on injured list with 'barking' elbow
Leo Komarov of the Islanders skates during practice Best: Long rest not that big of a deal for Isles
76ers center Greg Monroe is defended by Nets Ed Davis out for Game 4 with sprained left ankle