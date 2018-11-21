Defenseman Adam Pelech was back in the Islanders’ lineup for Wednesday’s 5-0 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden after being a healthy scratch in two of the previous three games.

But Pelech, 24, still needs to show coach Barry Trotz he can play more consistently as he logged 17:52 in an overall shaky team defensive performance.

“Consistency in terms of the overall firmness in his game,” Trotz said. “Just always be engaged. Sometimes, he falls out of the engagement part that I think he’s capable of. I know he’s a better player than he’s shown.”

Pelech has a goal and four assists in 17 games.

“It’s always tough when you’re not playing,” Pelech said. “You just have to stay confident and play your game when you get in. I think I know what I need to improve on. I haven’t been my best.”

Defenseman Luca Sbisa, who played in two of the last three games, was a healthy scratch for the 15th time this season.

Clarification

Trotz clarified his comment after the Islanders’ 6-2 loss to the Stars on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center that he was “done protecting them” with regards to needing more from his “top guys.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He said he was talking about trying to put his top lines on the ice for favorable matchups.

“I’ve made it happen, where they get certain matchups, especially at home, where they should be able to take advantage of the other group and they’ve been taken advantage of,” Trotz said.

Isles files

Center Mathew Barzal had a five-game point streak snapped…Left wing Ross Johnston pursued Cody McLeod to fight at 9:32 of the second period…Left wing Matt Martin (upper body/injured reserve) participated in the morning skate but missed his eighth straight game…Right wing Cal Clutterbuck (illness) sat out.