Adam Pelech back in Islanders' lineup, but Barry Trotz wants to see 'consistency'

The Islanders' Adam Pelech #3 and Robin Lehner

The Islanders' Adam Pelech #3 and Robin Lehner #40 defend against the Rangers' Mika Zibanejad #93 during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Defenseman Adam Pelech was back in the Islanders’ lineup for Wednesday’s 5-0 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden after being a healthy scratch in two of the previous three games.

But Pelech, 24, still needs to show coach Barry Trotz he can play more consistently as he logged 17:52 in an overall shaky team defensive performance.

“Consistency in terms of the overall firmness in his game,” Trotz said. “Just always be engaged. Sometimes, he falls out of the engagement part that I think he’s capable of. I know he’s a better player than he’s shown.”

Pelech has a goal and four assists in 17 games.

“It’s always tough when you’re not playing,” Pelech said. “You just have to stay confident and play your game when you get in. I think I know what I need to improve on. I haven’t been my best.”

Defenseman Luca Sbisa, who played in two of the last three games, was a healthy scratch for the 15th time this season.

Trotz clarified his comment after the Islanders’ 6-2 loss to the Stars on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center that he was “done protecting them” with regards to needing more from his “top guys.”

He said he was talking about trying to put his top lines on the ice for favorable matchups.

“I’ve made it happen, where they get certain matchups, especially at home, where they should be able to take advantage of the other group and they’ve been taken advantage of,” Trotz said.

Isles files

Center Mathew Barzal had a five-game point streak snapped…Left wing Ross Johnston pursued Cody McLeod to fight at 9:32 of the second period…Left wing Matt Martin (upper body/injured reserve) participated in the morning skate but missed his eighth straight game…Right wing Cal Clutterbuck (illness) sat out.

