Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury, the team announced Friday morning.

Sebastian Aho, 23, a fifth-round pick in 2017 with 22 games of NHL experience, was recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

The team said Pelech suffered the injury prior to Thursday night’s 2-1 loss to the Devils at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. His absence snapped his string of 77 consecutive games played.

Though coach Barry Trotz spreads his ice equally fairly equally among the defensemen, Pelech’s pairing with Ryan Pulock could be considered the Islanders’ top pair.

The left-shooting Pelech, 25, had a goal and eight assists in 38 games this season.

Aho, who had a goal and three assists in 22 games for the Islanders in 2017-18, is also a left-hander. But if rookie Noah Dobson, who dressed in his 12th game on Thursday, goes into the lineup ahead of Aho, it would give the Islanders four right-handers – Dobson, Pulock, Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield – and two left-handers in Nick Leddy and Devon Toews.

Aho has two goals and 18 assists in 34 games for Bridgeport this season.