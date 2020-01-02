Adam Pelech missed his first game of the season as the Islanders announced just prior to Thursday night’s game against the Devils at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum that the defenseman was dealing with a lower-body injury.

Right-handed rookie Noah Dobson dressed for his 12th game and was paired with fellow righty Ryan Pulock, who slid to his off-side to play in Pelech’s spot.

Pelech logged 21:09 in Tuesday afternoon’s 4-3 win at Washington, blocking two shots and being credited with three hits. The absence snapped his streak of playing in 77 straight games.

Varlamov's 3rd straight

Semyon Varlamov started his third straight game, becoming the first Islanders goalie to do so this season.

Coach Barry Trotz said he’s looking to give both Varlamov and Thomas Greiss the chance to start longer stretches of games after they alternated for a franchise-record 33 games to start the season.

“I have a 1A and a 1B and I don’t know which is which,” Trotz said. “Everybody was one game each, one game each and then it went to two. Now it could be three or four for someone and then maybe the other guy takes it for three or four. You saw that last year.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Isles files

Kieffer Bellows, the 19th overall pick in 2016, was named the AHL’s player of the month for December after notching 10 goals in 11 games for the Islanders’ affiliate in Bridgeport. Overall, Bellows, who has yet to make his NHL debut, has 12 goals in his last 14 games…Defenseman Scott Mayfield, 27, a second-round pick in 2011, played in his 200th NHL game. “It’s special,” Mayfield said. “I played a long time in Bridgeport. To come here and play 200 games is big for me…” Michael Dal Colle remained a healthy scratch.