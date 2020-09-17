TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech not available for Game 6 vs. Lightning

Adam Pelech of the Islanders takes the ice

Adam Pelech of the Islanders takes the ice prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Flyers during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 26 in Toronto. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Andrew Gross
The Islanders’ regular season took a decided downturn when Adam Pelech injured his Achilles tendon on Jan. 2. At the time, it was expected to be a season-ending issue.

Yet the top-pair defenseman was able to return to the lineup for the delayed postseason, which began on Aug. 1, after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the regular season on March 12. But Pelech was again unfit to play for Thursday night’s win-or-else Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Rookie Noah Dobson made his postseason debut in Pelech’s place.

NHL policy mandates teams not specify why players are absent.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz went back to matching the Lightning’s 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game after Tuesday night’s 2-1 double overtime win in Game 5.

"It’s sort of reacting in the moment," Trotz said before the game about the postseason battle of injury attrition. "There’s a plan going into the bubble, say you lose Player A, who would be a replacement for Player A be it for his role or skill level or experience level."

Dobson, the 12th overall pick in 2018, had a goal and six assists in 34 regular-season games.

Fitting in

Trotz gave a glimpse into Ilya Sorokin’s acclimation to the Islanders’ organization in the playoff bubbles as the highly-touted Russian goalie has practiced with the team but is ineligible to play.

"He’s been diligent," Trotz said. "From an organizational standpoint, he’s working with the goalie coaches. He’s taking English lessons daily with a tutor and getting English all day with our guys. He’s hanging out. From a standpoint of integration for a player coming in, it couldn’t be a better situation. There’s no pressure to play. With Ilya’s background that could create some tension. It’s created zero tension. He’s fit in seamlessly."

