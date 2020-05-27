Top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech, out since Jan. 2 with an injured Achilles tendon, will be available to the Islanders whenever the team can resume training as the NHL looks to restart a season halted on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said on a conference call on Wednesday that every player will be available once the NHL gives the go-ahead for Phase 2 reopening, hopefully in early June.

Lamoriello also confirmed that construction has restarted on the Islanders’ new arena at Belmont Park after being halted on March 27.

“Yes, I can confirm that,” Lamoriello said. “It’s a great sight that’s happening and the most comfortable feeling is we were ahead of schedule when this all took place and do not believe there will be any hiccups or delays of when we’re supposed to be open. And that’s great news.”

The Islanders have targeted October 2021 to open their new 17,113-seat arena, which is part of a $1.3 billion project at Belmont.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman outlined the league’s return-to-play format on Monday and it includes the Islanders, seeded seventh in the Eastern Conference, facing the No. 10 Florida Panthers in a best-of-five qualifying series for the eventual 16-team playoffs.

Twelve teams from each conference will be in a hub city under the format.

“In my opinion, the league and the union have done a tremendous job in coming up with the best possible scenario they could to satisfy all the individual situations of each team, barring none,” Lamoriello said. “I’m totally supportive of what the results were and just excited we have a template to get back, certainly knowing a lot of details have to be worked out. Until they’re done, we won’t have a full picture of everything. But we’re looking forward to getting started and playing.”

The NHL has yet to announce any firm dates, or even the two hub cities where games will be played.

The NHL’s Phase 2 reopening will include small-group workouts as teams are allowed to reopen their practice facilities. Six players, working without coaches, will be allowed in the building at one time.

Phase 3 will consist of formal training camps, which will not begin before July, at the earliest, and Phase 4 is the resumption of games.

Lamoriello said center Casey Cizikas (leg laceration) and defenseman Johnny Boychuk (eye laceration), who were both cut by skate blades, will also be available for Phase 2 along with Pelech.

“Adam hasn’t played in a long time,” Lamoriello said. “I don’t want to make any predictions. Certainly, he is a valuable piece to our team.”