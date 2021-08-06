Islanders sign Adam Pelech to an 8-year contract

Adam Pelech won’t be a free agent again for a long time.

The Islanders announced on Friday they had agreed to an eight-year deal with the restricted free-agent defenseman, avoiding salary arbitration. The annual average value of Pelech’s new deal is a reported to be $5.75 million.

Pelech had his arbitration hearing set for Wednesday and could have been an unrestricted free agent next offseason if a longer-term deal was not worked out.

Eight seasons is the longest extension allowed under the NHL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, and it likely represents a compromise on both sides.

The Islanders locked up Pelech through the prime of his career while Pelech likely agreed to a lower annual average value on the contract than he could have gotten on the open market. Pelech turns 27 on August 16.

Pelech’s partner on the Islanders’ top pair, Ryan Pulock, avoided arbitration last offseason by agreeing to a two-year, $10 million deal that will leave him a UFA next offseason.

The going rate for defensemen rose significantly this offseason.

The Blue Jackets re-signed Zach Werenski, who just turned 24, to a six-year, $57.5 million extension. Cale Makar, 22, got a six-year, $54 million extension from the Avalanche. Chicago acquired Seth Jones, who turns 27 in October, from the Blue Jackets and signed him to an eight-year, $76 million deal. The Devils signed UFA Dougie Hamilton, 28, to a seven-year, $63 million deal.

All four produce more on offense than Pelech, who is a shutdown defenseman.

The Islanders had $17.6 million in space available under the $81.5 million salary-cap ceiling before agreeing to a new deal with Pelech. They can also exceed the ceiling by $6 million when Johnny Boychuk returns to long-term injured reserve.

It’s widely believed Islanders general manager and president Lou Lamoriello has new deals in place with unrestricted free-agent forwards Kyle Palmieri, Casey Cizikas and, most likely, Travis Zajac. It’s also believed Lamoriello has reached agreement with UFA forward Zach Parise, who was bought out of the final four seasons of his 13-year, $98 million deal with the Wild.

Lamoriello must also reach agreements with RFAs Anthony Beauvillier and goalie Ilya Sorokin, neither of whom elected salary arbitration.

Defenseman Andy Greene was re-signed to a one-year contract with a cap charge of $725,000, though the team has yet to announce the deal.