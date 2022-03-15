TODAY'S PAPER
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin remains a wonder to Islanders

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates against the Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Elmont, New York. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
WASHINGTON — Scott Mayfield’s recollection was correct. The Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin had reached several career plateaus already against the Islanders.

"I feel like he’s probably had a couple of milestones against us," the Islanders defenseman said before Tuesday night’s game at Capital One Arena. "He’s a special player. When you’re playing guys like that, especially defensively, we know the challenges in front of us."

Ovechkin entered Tuesday’s game with 766 career goals, needing one to pass Jaromir Jagr for third place on the NHL’s all-time list.

Just over a year ago, on March 16, 2021, Ovechkin scored career goal No. 718 in the Capitals’ 3-1 win over the visiting Islanders to pass Phil Esposito for sixth place in league history.

And on Jan. 18, 2020, Ovechkin’s 26th career hat trick in a 6-4 win over the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum left him with 692 career goals, tying him with Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHL’s all-time list.

The Islanders did keep Ovechkin from reaching the 700-goal plateau in their 5-3 win in Washington on Feb. 10, 2020.

Wayne Gretzky is the NHL’s all-time leader with 894 goals and Gordie Howe is second with 801.

"How physical he is and durable he is, that’s even more incredible to me," said Islanders coach Barry Trotz, Ovechkin’s bench boss for four seasons, including a Stanley Cup in 2018. "He’s running over people. He doesn’t mind contact. He puts himself in dangerous positions. He’s 36. You would think, someplace along the line, he would break."

Isles files

Trotz kept his lineup intact for the second straight game, other than rotating goalies, so Matt Martin, Kieffer Bellows and defenseman Sebastian Aho remained healthy scratches . . . Entering Tuesday, the Islanders had been above NHL .500 for a total of only eight games, the last time being Jan. 21.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

