When his lengthy name was finally called on Wednesday, it didn’t come with the pomp or hype of a first-round pick. But it was a special moment nonetheless for Swedish forward Alexander Ljungkrantz, the first player selected by the Islanders as the NHL concluded its two-day draft.

"It’s an unbelievable feeling getting drafted by a great organization," Ljungkrantz said. "I don’t know that much about them. I know they had a great (season) last year and they have a bright future with a lot of young players."

The Islanders selected Ljungkrantz, a 6-1, 185-pound left wing playing for Brynas in his home country, in the third round with the 90th overall selection. The Islanders traded their first- and second-round picks to the Ottawa Senators for Jean-Gabriel Pageau at the trade deadline on Feb. 24.

They had one pick apiece in rounds 3-7, selecting 28th in each round.

The Islanders then selected Massachusetts-born left wing Alex Jefferies in the fourth round at No. 121. The 6-foot, 194-pounder is a freshman at Merrimack College.

Another forward, 6-3, 200-pound William Dufour from Drummondville of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, was selected in the fifth round at No. 152.

The NHL Draft was conducted virtually in deference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Islanders are not expecting immediate help from any of their picks on Wednesday as they continue to develop.

The scouting report on Jefferies is as more of a power forward who can be effective down low and is an excellent passer.

He said he concentrates on playing well in all three zones.

"I see the ice well but I pride myself on being a 200-foot player and being good in the defensive zone," said Jefferies, who had 33 goals and 36 assists in 32 games for Connecticut prep school The Gunnery last season. "I would say I’m a scoring winger. The best quality I have is scoring goals."

Jefferies said he is currently training in small groups at Merrimack with the hope that the college season can start next month. He said he models his game after Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand.

"I like the way he shoots the puck and thinks the game," Jefferies said.

Ljungkrantz’s game is predicated on his skating speed.

"I would say I’m a speedy forward who works hard, creates goal opportunities," said Ljungkrantz, who had 15 goals and 12 assists in the J20 SuperElit league last season. "I don’t compare myself to any player. I watch a lot of speedy guys."

But he also knows he’s not ready to make the jump to North America just yet.

"I would say I have a bit left to learn," Ljungkrantz said. "It will be a process."