The silence is starting to become quite deafening.

There was no word from John Tavares’ camp Friday as to whether the Islanders’ franchise player has made up his mind among his six reported suitors, including the Islanders, or whether the impending unrestricted free agent had eliminated any of them from consideration.

Since the free agent market opens on Sunday and the Islanders’ advantage of being able to offer an eight-year deal expires after Saturday, any delay in announcing he is going to return to the franchise that selected him first overall in 2009 heightens the speculation Tavares is preparing to leave.

But, of course, that’s pure speculation as the Tavares camp has been practically devoid of leaks throughout the process.

“No clue of how to read this whole scenario,” NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire said in a text message to Newsday. “He is clearly being wise and looking at things carefully and thoroughly.”

Tavares reportedly met with representatives of the Islanders, including new president Lou Lamoriello and new coach Barry Trotz, the Maple Leafs, Sharks, Bruins, Stars and Lightning at the Los Angeles CAA office of his agent Pat Brisson between Monday and Wednesday before flying back to his Toronto area home on Thursday.

If Tavares spurns the Islanders, who reportedly started the bidding with an eight-year, $88-million deal though the intense competition for his services may push his annual salary cap hit closer to $12 million or above, he will become the highest-profile UFA in NHL history.

But money is not what’s believed to be holding up Tavares’ decision, it’s where he believes he’ll have the best chance to win. He’s made the playoffs just three times with the Islanders, who have won just one playoffs series since 1993.

A good comparison to Tavares is Lightning superstar Steven Stamkos, a childhood teammate of Tavares’.

As Stamkos neared being a UFA in 2016, there was endless media speculation he would want to play for his hometown Maple Leafs. Instead, he wound up re-signing with the Lightning with an eight-year, $68-million deal.

But he agreed to that deal two days before the free agent market opened, which is why many around the NHL speculated that if Tavares were to re-sign with the Islanders, there was a good chance it could happen on Friday.

Still, Tavares maintained throughout last season he hoped it would work out with the Islanders and asked former general manager Garth Snow not to deal him away as the Feb. 26 trade deadline approached.

At the same, Tavares is an intensely private person who does not let many know which way he is leaning.

Tavares’ uncle, also named John Tavares, told Newsday’s Jim Baumbach via text on Thursday, “Your guess is as good as mine,” regarding his nephew’s plans.

“I work out with him every day in the summer and he keeps his cards pretty close to his chest,” Devils’ Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall said on WFAN on Friday. “I don’t even think his fiancée knows.”

While Tavares ponders his future, many of the league’s other marquee free agents have been put into a holding pattern.

“I think it’s holding up the hockey world a certain amount, for sure,” Flyers general manager Ron Hextall told the media in Voorhees, N.J. on Friday.

For instance, the Jets’ Paul Stastny is likely a Plan B for teams that miss out on Tavares, or the Sabres’ Ryan O’Reilly may start drawing increased interest as a trade target.

Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk is expected to be one of the most sought-after UFAs but his market, too, has been slow to develop so far because of Tavares.

Isles sign Gibson. The Islanders confirmed impending UFA goalie Christopher Gibson, 25, who went 2-3-2, with a 3.65 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in a late-season audition, has agreed to a new deal. His pact is a reported two-year, two-way deal that counts $675,000 against the NHL salary cap.