Anders Lee played in his 500th NHL game on Thursday night against the Capitals at Washington.

That milestone gave the Islanders captain a brief pause to appreciate his career. But teammate Josh Bailey, playing in his 872nd game, tying Hall of Famer Clark Gillies for fourth place on the Islanders’ all-time list, truly awed Lee.

"Night in and night out, he’s such a professional the way he handles himself, the way he plays the game," Lee said. "To play that much hockey and as consistently as he has for a long time, it’s awesome to see. He deserves to climb up our franchise’s history books."

Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier is the team’s all-time leader with 1,123 games. Barring injury, Bailey also will pass Bobby Nystrom (900 games) for third place on the Islanders’ all-time list.

Lee still has a way to go before reaching Hall of Fame goalie Billy Smith’s 674 games and cracking the Islanders’ top 10.

Lee was a sixth-round selection in 2009 and first joined the Islanders in 2013. So, like Bailey, the ninth overall pick in 2008, he has spent his entire career with the organization.

"These guys have a lot of sweat equity," coach Barry Trotz said of Lee and Bailey’s time with the Islanders. "Guys that have spent a long period of time in an organization or in a city, they’re going to be really invested."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Said Lee, "I can’t believe it’s been 500 games already."

Isles files

Oliver Wahlstrom was elevated from the taxi squad to make his season’s debut as he and fellow rookie Kieffer Bellows played on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s line…Goalie Ilya Sorokin was placed on the taxi squad to open a roster spot for Wahlstrom so Cory Schneider dressed as Semyon Varlamov’s backup…Defenseman Sebastian Aho and forwards Michael Dal Colle and Ross Johnston were healthy scratches.