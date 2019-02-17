The Islanders’ top line of captain Anders Lee, center Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle are all impending unrestricted free agents and the NHL trade deadline is just a week away. But given that the team is leading the Metropolitan Division and second overall in the Eastern Conference, the three forwards all expect to be part of the playoff push even if there’s little to report toward new deals.

“I’ve been in situations where, maybe, I thought there was a chance [to be traded],” said Eberle, in his second season with the Islanders and in the last season of a six-year, $36-million deal he signed with the Oilers. “This year, with the way the team has been playing, we’re a pretty strong group together and I can’t imagine. But you never know.”

The Islanders (35-17-6), who matched their win total from last season in Saturday night’s 5-2 win over the Oilers at Barclays Center, did not practice on Sunday and open a three-game Western Canada swing on Wednesday night in Calgary.

The trade deadline is next Monday and there’s been leaguewide speculation president and general manager Lou Lamoriello could be aggressive in his moves. That includes reportedly speaking to the Senators about center Matt Duchene, one of the elite rental players available.

“The way the team is going right now, there’s not too much noise about,” Nelson said of the atmosphere within the Islanders’ dressing room. “Everybody wants to just keep going out and playing hockey.”

Nelson is playing on a one-year, $4.25 million deal.

“Obviously, it’s a business but I don’t think anybody is talking about that or anticipating being elsewhere,” Nelson said.

Lee was named to succeed former captain John Tavares, who left via free agency for a seven-year, $77 million deal with the Maple Leafs, and has maintained since the start of the season he expected to remain with the Islanders.

Lee said nothing has changed in that regard, when asked again on Saturday.

“Things are still good,” said Lee, in the last season of a four-year, $15 million deal. “There’s nothing to be worried about at this point. Obviously, it still needs to get done and all that stuff. But there’s nothing that’s worried from either side. Status quo.”

Lee was then pressed as to whether there has been progress in any contract negotiations.

“It’s continued on the same path and things are good,” Lee said.

He also repeated his belief that he will be with the Islanders for the long term.

“That’s been my expectation from the get-go and that’s definitely not changed at all,” Lee said.

The Islanders' other impending UFAs include goalie Robin Lehner (one year, $1.5 million), center Valtteri Filppula (one year, $2.75 million), forward Tom Kuhnhackl (one year, $700,000) and defenseman Luca Sbisa (one year, $1.5 million).