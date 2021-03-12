The Islanders will be without captain Anders Lee for an extended period, his first absence from the lineup in a long time.

The team announced on Friday that Lee would be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and no further updates would be provided at this time.

Lee, playing in his 295th straight game, the eighth-longest active streak in the NHL and the third-longest in Islanders history, exited Thursday night’s 5-3 win over the Devils at Nassau Coliseum at 12:55 of the first period after Pavel Zacha fell over his extended right leg as he drove toward the Islanders’ net.

His ironman streak will officially be snapped when the Islanders continue their three-game series against the Devils on Saturday night at Prudential Center. The teams also play in New Jersey on Sunday.

Lee, who is leading the Islanders with 12 goals and is second on the team with 19 points, has not missed a game since a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets at Barclays Center on Jan. 24, 2017. That was the only game he missed that season.