Islanders captain Anders Lee out indefinitely with lower-body injury

A trainer tends to Islanders left wing Anders

A trainer tends to Islanders left wing Anders Lee, who had collided with a Devils player during the first period of a game on Thursday night. Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders will be without captain Anders Lee for an extended period, his first absence from the lineup in a long time.

The team announced on Friday that Lee would be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and no further updates would be provided at this time.

Lee, playing in his 295th straight game, the eighth-longest active streak in the NHL and the third-longest in Islanders history, exited Thursday night’s 5-3 win over the Devils at Nassau Coliseum at 12:55 of the first period after Pavel Zacha fell over his extended right leg as he drove toward the Islanders’ net.

His ironman streak will officially be snapped when the Islanders continue their three-game series against the Devils on Saturday night at Prudential Center. The teams also play in New Jersey on Sunday.

Lee, who is leading the Islanders with 12 goals and is second on the team with 19 points, has not missed a game since a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets at Barclays Center on Jan. 24, 2017. That was the only game he missed that season.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday's Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

