Isles' Anders Lee done for the season

Islanders captain Anders Lee will undergo surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament and be out for the rest of the regular season and playoffs, team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said on Wednesday morning.

Lamoriello said Lee did not suffer any other complications when Pavel Zacha fell over his extended right leg in the first period of a 5-3 win over the Devils at Nassau Coliseum this past Thursday. He expects Lee to be ready to play next season.

"It is an ACL and that’s as far as I will go," Lamoriello said. "The doctors are extremely comfortable with a 100% recovery because of the type of injury that he has. But it is an ACL and the rehab will not be as bad as a lot of ACL injuries are because there is nothing else damaged other than the ACL."

Lamoriello expressed confidence in the team’s leadership and skill to be able to overcome the loss of Lee, who was leading the Islanders with 12 goals when he was injured. The Islanders and Capitals both have an East Division-leading 42 points.

Host Andrew Gross discusses the Isles' recent obstacles presented -- Anders Lee's injury, COVID-19 -- plus Andrew's Answers and Dr. Lawrence Rocks on how climate change may affect hockey in the future.

The NHL trade deadline is April 12, and Lamoriello will be on the lookout for scoring help.

Lee, in the second year of a seven-year, $49 million deal, was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to his injury. As a result, the Islanders will be able to spend above the $81.5 million salary-cap ceiling by Lee’s $7 million cap hit. The Islanders are already using de facto retired Johnny Boychuk’s $6 million cap hit in this way with the defenseman also on LTIR.

"There’s no question that now we have cap room with Anders being on LTIR," Lamoriello said. "Whatever we can do to make ourselves better, we will be doing that. It certainly changes our focus. We will not do something just for the sake of doing but we’re now looking a little different."