The Islanders avoided losing their captain to free agency for a second straight year.

Anders Lee agreed to a seven-year, $49-million contract with the Islanders on Monday more than four hours after the free-agent market opened at noon.

But goalie Robin Lehner’s memorable tenure with the Islanders ended after one season as the unrestricted free agent agreed to a one-year, $5-million deal with the Blackhawks.

As a replacement, the Islanders agreed to terms with former Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov on a four-year deal. No financial terms were immediately available.

The Islanders also officially announced the re-signing of forward Tom Kuhnhackl. He had agreed to a one-year, $850,000 deal.

It capped a twisty path back to Long Island for Lee as the Islanders went hard after elite playmaking left wing Artemi Panarin, only to see him sign a seven-year, $81.5-million deal with the Rangers. The Islanders reportedly offered the 27-year-old Panarin a seven-year, $87.5-million contract.

The Canadiens were believed to be one of the teams with a strong interest in Lee. But they handcuffed themselves with an offer sheet to Hurricanes restricted free agent defenseman Sebastian Aho.

Lee, 28, has served one season as the Islanders captain after John Tavares left via free agency for a seven-year, $77-million deal with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, 2018.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The left wing was a sixth-round pick of the Islanders in 2009 and blossomed into a top-line power forward, setting a career high with 40 goals in 2017-18. The native of Edina, Minnesota, became ingrained into his Long Island community, particularly through his charity work.

He had 28 goals and 23 assists in 82 games last season and has 152 goals and 106 assists in 425 games.

Lehner, 27, came to the Islanders on a one-year, $1.5-million deal after the Sabres did not extend him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent.

On that bargain-basement, make-good deal, the 27-year-old Swede won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance and dedication after detailing his battles with addiction and mental illness on the first day of training camp and was a Vezina Trophy finalist as the NHL’s top goalie with a 25-13-5 mark, a 2.13 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

Thomas Greiss and Lehner also shared the Jennings Trophy as the Islanders allowed the fewest goals in the NHL.

Lehner started all eight playoff games as the Islanders swept the Penguins and were swept by the Hurricanes.

Varlamov, 31, went 20-19-9 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage for the Avalanche last season, his eighth in Colorado. The Capitals selected him 23rd overall in the 2006 NHL Draft.

Lehner played 46 games for the Islanders last season while Greiss, 33, entering the final season of his three-year, $10-million deal, was 23-14-2 with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Varlamov eventually could serve as a mentor to countryman Ilya Sorokin, 23, the Islanders’ prized goalie prospect who is committed to at least one more season in the KHL. Sorokin, a third-round pick in 2014, led CSKA Moscow to the championship last season and was named the playoff MVP.