Islanders

Anders Lee placed on long-term injured reserve by Islanders

By Andrew Gross
NEWARK — The Islanders announced before Sunday’s game against the Devils at Prudential Center they were placing Anders Lee on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Thursday, raising the possibility their captain will be unable to return during the regular season.

It allows the Islanders to apply Lee’s $7 million salary-cap hit above the $81.5 million ceiling. The Islanders are already exceeding the NHL’s ceiling with de facto retired defenseman Johnny Boychuk ($6 million) being placed on LTIR just before the start of the season.

Players on LTIR must miss a minimum of 10 NHL games and 24 days, making Lee eligible to return on April 6 against the Capitals. The NHL trade deadline is April 12 and president and general manager Lou Lamoriello now has the cap room to pursue any of the pricey trade targets. That would include former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall. The left wing is an impending unrestricted free agent on a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres.

Lee was injured when Pavel Zacha fell over his extended right leg in the first period of Thursday night’s 5-3 win over the Devils at Nassau Coliseum.

Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Devils at Prudential Center marked the end of Lee’s ironman streak of 295 straight games dating to Jan. 24, 2017. It was the eighth-longest active streak in the NHL and the third-longest in Islanders’ history.

Lee is in the second season of a seven-year, $49 million deal and was leading the Islanders with 12 goals when he was injured.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils.

