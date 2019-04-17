Whenever Barry Trotz is asked about his preseason selection of Anders Lee as the Islanders captain, the coach always lists caring about others first as a main quality for leadership.

Fittingly, Lee, on Wednesday, was announced as the Islanders’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to the community.

Lee’s foundation, through three annual Kancer Jam events, has raised more than $800,000 to benefit charities and organizations that support families affected by cancer. Last month, Lee announced the foundation would begin awarding $2,000 scholarships in the memory of his late friend Fenov Pierre-Louis, who passed away on July 18, 2018, at age 17 after an eight-year battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer.

The finalists among the 31 nominees for the Clancy Trophy will be announced on Tuesday and the winner, as voted upon by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association and a select panel of Professional Hockey Writers Association members, will be announced at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas on June 19.

Doug Weight (2011) and Bryan Trottier (1989) are the only Islanders to win the award.

Islanders goalie Robin Lehner may pick up two nominations this week as the finalists for the Masterton Trophy for perseverance and dedication are announced on Friday and the Vezina Trophy finalists for top netminder will be revealed on Saturday.

New odds

The Islanders and Blue Jackets, off first-round playoff sweeps, and the Golden Knights, who lead the Sharks, 3-1, in their series, are now the three-way favorites for the Stanley Cup at 6-1, per betting odds released on Wednesday by BetOnline.

The new odds come just two days after the Islanders were listed at 7-1 as the second favorite behind the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals at 5-1. The Capitals are now 7-1.