After the Islanders’ 6-2 loss to the Stars on Sunday at Barclays Center, captain Anders Lee couldn’t help but get a little choked up in his opening remarks for his third Kancer Jam event.

At the first two events, Fenov Pierre-Louis, who became tight friends with Lee, was the speaker, but the teenager lost his battle with cancer on July 18.

Lee’s wife, Grace, said Sunday’s event already has raised more than $117,000 to benefit charities and organizations that support families affected by cancer. The second Kancer Jam raised more than $225,000.

“I think we were both dreading and looking forward to this day for a while because we wanted to represent Fenov in the best way possible, and that’s a challenge if you ever heard him speak and the way he holds himself,” Grace Lee said. “Just seeing all of Anders’ teammates and their wives and their families come here and just seeing them get emotional shows how linked and how understanding people are becoming of cancer. Everyone wants to participate and help out, and it’s truly touching.

“After Anders and Fenov met, both of their lives changed forever,” she said. “There are so many people out there that are suffering, and we’re blessed with this platform where we can use it in the best way possible to help people who can’t help themselves.”

She said her husband’s foundation has raised more than $800,000 since its inception. Part of that money will go toward a scholarship in Pierre-Louis’ name.

Season debut

Left wing Michael Dal Colle, the fifth overall pick in 2014, made his season debut after being recalled on Thursday. He logged

9:08 and had one shot in 14 shifts while playing on the fourth line with Stephen Gionta and Cal Clutterbuck.

“I felt pretty good,” Dal Colle said. “I thought our line had a pretty good first period, we had some chances there. There’s a lot to build on, systematically, stuff like that.”

Isles files

With an assist on defenseman Scott Mayfield’s third-period goal, Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to five games . . . Mayfield played in his 100th NHL game and defenseman Luca Sbisa played in his 500th . . . Defenseman Adam Pelech was a healthy scratch for the second time in three games. Left wing Ross Johnston was the other healthy scratch . . . The Islanders had a season-high 39 shots on goal.