The Sharks’ net was empty as Anders Lee advanced along the left boards. But Josh Bailey was open in the middle.

So, instead of taking a shot at his first career hat trick, the Islanders’ captain fed his teammate for the easy clinching goal at 17:41 of the third period in Sunday’s 4-1 win at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

“I read the play,” said Lee, who notched his 24th career two-goal game, the most by an active NHL player without a hat trick. “It’s an easy pass. Let’s just close it out and move on. If I never get one, maybe I’ll regret it. But, right now, it doesn’t matter at all.”

Lee’s unselfish play impressed, but did not surprise, his teammates or coach Barry Trotz.

“He hasn’t had a hat trick in the NHL and that wasn’t even a thought in his head,” Trotz said.

“We were giving him a hard time about it,” linemate Mathew Barzal said. “But it’s probably the right play to go to Bails because you want to get that empty net and end the game.”

Brassard skating again

Derick Brassard, wearing a full facial shield, resumed skating on Sunday for the first time since suffering a small fracture on his right cheek in front of his ear when he was hit by a puck in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss at Colorado.

Brassard cleared concussion protocol and said he is not suffering from headaches, though he has had other symptoms such as nausea.

“I thought my ear had split in half because of the pressure,” Brassard said.

Isles files

Rookie Kieffer Bellows logged 12:44 with two shots after being recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. Andrew Ladd was returned to the Sound Tigers . . . Cal Clutterbuck (left wrist) played in both of Bridgeport’s games this weekend on a conditioning assignment. Trotz said Clutterbuck, out since Dec. 19, was “rusty” but “ahead of schedule.”