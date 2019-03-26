COLUMBUS, Ohio — Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd will miss four to five months after injuring the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced Tuesday.

Ladd was hurt late in the third period of Sunday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

Lamoriello said he expects Ladd to be ready for the start of training camp in September.

#Isles GM and President, Lou Lamoriello, gives a full update on Andrew Ladd: pic.twitter.com/aN4duKZEF3 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 26, 2019

Ladd, 33, has three goals and eight assists in 26 games in an injury-plagued season. He missed 44 games from Nov. 15-Feb. 23 with an injured right leg, and he missed all of the preseason and the first three games of the regular season with back tightness.

He is in the third season of a seven-year, $38.5 million deal.