The Islanders needed to find out two things when they re-assigned Andrew Ladd to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. The first was whether the left wing was healthy coming off injuries to both knees last season. The second was whether he could still be a viable NHL player.

“I think that was probably the order,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said on Sunday after practice in East Meadow, Ladd’s first with the team since being recalled on Saturday with Cal Clutterbuck out indefinitely. “You’ve got to, A, go down there and get your confidence being healthy. Then, the next process is how productive you are at that level and see if you can do it at this level.”

Ladd will likely return to the Islanders’ lineup on Monday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum against the Blue Jackets, the last game before the NHL’s three-day holiday break.

The 34-year-old, in the fourth season of a seven-year, $38.5 million deal, played just 26 games last season with three goals and eight assists. He missed 44 because of an injured right knee, then underwent surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on March 24.

The Islanders initially sent Ladd to Bridgeport on Nov. 2 for a conditioning assignment. But his initial five games did not prove to the organization he was ready for the NHL, so he was placed on waivers on Nov. 14 in order to be re-assigned to the Sound Tigers.

In all, Ladd had seven goals and two assists in 19 games for Bridgeport, including two goals in his last game on Wednesday.

“I feel great,” said Ladd, who practiced on Derick Brassard’s third line with Tom Kuhnhackl. “Especially the last five games, everything is starting to come together. Being a little more comfortable and holding onto the puck and getting to the net. Being more physical. It’s probably a little slower than I wanted to. But I was really confident the last five games in how I played.”

The Islanders’ third and fourth lines are in flux because of Clutterbuck’s injury. He required surgery to repair tendons on Friday after his left wrist was slashed by Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade in Thursday night’s 3-2 shootout win at Boston.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ladd could be one solution, provided he can be mobile enough. Trotz said Ladd also needed to play fearless hockey.

“He got hurt last year, both times being fearless, but his game was the Andrew Ladd game that’s going to keep him in the NHL,” Trotz said. “Anybody who’s had any kind of injury, especially major injuries, yes, they’re healthy. They’re excited to get back. But are they fearless? They’re probably cautious. It’s just human nature. You have to get over that barrier. Once you do, you get back to probably as close as you’re going to get after an injury.”

Notes & quotes: Michael Dal Colle (upper body), who has missed three games, resumed skating with his teammates, but he and Matt Martin appeared to be the extra forwards at practice.