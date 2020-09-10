It was only natural for Andrew Ladd to feel the game was moving quickly at first, just as there was some natural frustration during his long spell out of the Islanders’ lineup.

Ladd logged 11:50 with five hits and 3:53 of power-play time in Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

It was Ladd’s first playoff game for the Islanders after signing a seven-year, $38.5 million deal in 2016, his first game action since March 10 and just the fifth game he’s played with the Islanders this season after spending most of it with their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport following surgeries on both knees last season.

“It was nice to get in a game,” Ladd said on Thursday, an off-day for the Islanders in advance of Friday night’s Game 3. “As the game went along, it kind of slows down and you can start making some plays.”

Ladd has mostly been skating with the Islanders’ other extras during the postseason and not with the main group.

“Mentally, it can be a grind,” Ladd said. “Some days where there’s frustration, you try to come back the next day with the right mindset.”

Killorn suspended

Lightning left wing Alex Killorn was suspended for one game for his boarding major against Brock Nelson at 5:55 of the first period in Game 2, which sent the Islanders center into concussion protocol and earned Killorn a game misconduct.

Nelson returned in the second period and Islanders coach Barry Trotz said he expected him to be available for Game 3.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said before the decision was announced he would be “mildly shocked” if Killorn was suspended.

No update on Point

Cooper said he did not have an update on whether top-line center Brayden Point would be available for Game 3 after exiting Game 2 in the second period.