The Islanders may be without fourth-line stalwart Matt Martin for the short term as he missed Friday night’s 3-1 loss to the Capitals at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum with an upper-body injury and was listed as day to day.

But coach Barry Trotz expects another veteran left wing, Andrew Ladd, back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Flyers after he was a healthy scratch on Friday.

Ladd was activated off long-term injured reserve — a suspected ankle injury had kept him out since Nov. 15 — and returned to the lineup for Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Flames that opened this five-game homestand and also played in Thursday night’s 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs. He had an assist in each game.

“It wasn’t based on play,” Trotz said. “We’re asking him to play three games in two and a half days. I don’t think that’s the best scenario.”

Tom Kuhnhackl scored the lone goal as he slotted in for Ladd on the third line and burly Ross Johnston, in his first game since Jan. 12, logged 9:14 of ice time and was credited with five hits.

‘Old hat’

Trotz’s called his third time coaching against the Capitals since leading them to the Stanley Cup, “Old hat.”

He admitted it was “strange” coaching against them for the first time in the Islanders’ 4-1 loss at Barclays Center on Nov. 26, when he received his Stanley Cup ring and was invited into the visitors’ dressing room before the game to address his former team.

He deemed his first return to Washington for a 2-0 win on Jan. 18, “awkward.”

Isles files

RW Cal Clutterbuck had a season-high six shots…D Thomas Hickey was a healthy scratch in favor of Scott Mayfield for the second straight game after also being activated off long-term injured reserve on Tuesday…LW Anthony Beauvillier played in his 200th NHL regular-season game.