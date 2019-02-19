CALGARY, Alberta – The Islanders on Tuesday morning recalled left wing Andrew Ladd and defenseman Thomas Hickey from their two-game conditioning stints with Bridgeport (AHL) and re-assigned rookie forward Michael Dal Colle to the Sound Tigers.

However, neither Ladd nor Hickey have yet been activated off long-term injured reserve and it’s possible they could remain on LTIR through Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders (35-17-6) open a three-game Western Canada swing against the Flames on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Dal Colle, 22, had two goals and two assists in 18 games since being recalled from Bridgeport on Dec. 29 but had been a healthy scratch the last two games. Overall, the fifth-overall pick in 2014 has two goals and two assists in 24 games with the Islanders, including two stints in the NHL this season.

Hickey, who has missed 26 games since Dec. 18 with a suspected head injury, had two goals and two assists in his two games with Bridgeport. Ladd, who has missed 41 games since Nov. 15 with a suspected ankle or foot injury, had a goal and four assists for the Sound Tigers.

The Islanders have a three-point lead over the second-place Capitals with two games in hand. They are scheduled to practice Tuesday afternoon at the Saddledome after getting two days off following Saturday night’s 5-2 win over the Oilers at Barclays Center. The Islanders also play at Edmonton on Thursday night and Vancouver on Saturday night.