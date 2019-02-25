The Islanders got some extra help Monday morning.

No, not in the form of a trade – Lou Lamoriello kept things quiet as the hours ticked down to the 3 p.m. deadline – but with the returns of both Andrew Ladd and Thomas Hickey.

Both were full participants in practice at the Northwell Health Ice Center and, coach Barry Trotz said, should soon make their returns – and just in time, too, as the Islanders get ready to kick off a five-game home stretch against some hefty opponents.

Ladd, who suffered a suspected ankle injury and hasn’t played since Nov. 13, “will be ready to go” against the Flames at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, Trotz said. He’ll likely be on the second line, in place of Tom Kuhnhackl.

Hickey, who missed 28 games with a suspected head injury, also said he was ready, and will be slotted in to Scott Mayfield’s spot alongside Devon Towes.

The decision to sit Mayfield wasn’t an easy one, Trotz said, calling the 26-year-old defenseman “most improved,” adding that he made three pivotal plays in their 4-0 win over Vancouver Saturday night.

“I talked to [Mayfield] about that,” he said. “He may not be out tomorrow – it’s just more of a thing that [he and Hickey] do the same thing in terms of roles – penalty-kill, late-game situations, that type of thing . . . I talked to him and said, ‘Hey, we’ve done it by committee all year.’ ”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mayfield, for his part, seemed to understand the decision, despite not wanting to cede his role.

“I have complete trust in the staff to make the right call to win the game,” he said. “It’s a hard decision. I don’t think it’s easy to pull someone out and put someone in but to go on a deep run, you have to have that depth. You don’t want to be out of the lineup but if that’s their decision, that’s what it is.”

After the Flames, the Islanders host the Maple Leafs in the Coliseum return of John Tavares. After that, they have the Capitals, who are nipping at their heels in the Metropolitan Division (as of Tuesday, they were only two points out). They’ll play eight of their next nine at home, and four against divisional opponents.

“This could be – it might be a little premature to say this is where you win the division, but this is an important week for us with really good hockey players coming in and good tests,” Hickey said. “These could be playoff games. These are all teams that are right at the top of their division trying to set themselves up. These games are probably going to be a different intensity than we’ve seen.”

With Andrew Gross