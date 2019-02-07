NEWARK — For now, left wing Andrew Ladd and defenseman Thomas Hickey are happy to be practicing with the Islanders. Worrying about reclaiming their lineup spots will come later.

The two were on the ice for the Islanders’ optional morning skate before Thursday night’s game against the Devils at Prudential Center and were made available to the media despite being on injured reserve.

Ladd and Hickey also participated in full team practices on Monday and Wednesday, their first since going on IR.

“The biggest thing is I want to get back where I can contribute,” said Hickey, out with a suspected head injury since Dec. 18. “As far a wondering, it’s a waste of time trying to make decisions that aren’t made yet.”

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said Hickey is further along in his recover than Ladd, out since Nov. 15 with a suspected foot or ankle injury. But there is no timetable for either to return.

“It’s just nice to be integrated back into the group,” said Ladd, who also the preseason and the first three regular-season games with an upper-body injury. “Maybe I can bring some energy and give the team a little lift.”

On the call

Boomer Esiason, along with his morning radio partner Gregg Giannotti, called Thursday night’s game for WFAN. Islanders left wing Matt Martin is engaged to Esiason’s daughter, Sydney, but said his future father-in-law did not seek any inside tips.

“I haven’t talked to him at all about the game,” Martin said. “He’s pretty well knowledgeable on the game. He does his homework on his own.”

The former Jets and Bengals quarterback is a Rangers’ season-ticket holder.

Isles files

The Islanders last swept a four-game, season-series from the Devils in 2014-15 … Defenseman Luca Sbisa and forwards Ross Johnston and Tom Kuhnhackl remained the healthy scratches.