Islanders coach Barry Trotz finally went from saying “day to day, but not today” to “tonight’s the night” for left wing Andrew Ladd and defenseman Thomas Hickey.

Ladd, out since Nov. 15 with a suspected ankle injury, and Hickey, out since Dec. 18 with a suspected head injury, were both activated off long-term injured reserve and in the lineup against the Flames on Tuesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

It marked Ladd’s second return this season after he missed all of the preseason and the first three regular-season games with what was believed to be a back issue. He entered Tuesday with three goals and four assists in 14 games.

“I’ve been pretty lucky throughout my career in terms of injuries and being able to play a lot of games,” said Ladd, in the third season of a seven-year, $38.5-million deal. “It’s frustrating but, at the same time, you just deal with it as it comes. I can’t get too bent up about a couple of injuries. There are a lot of guys throughout the league who have been through a lot worse.”

Feeling at home

Flames D Travis Hamonic, a second-round pick of the Islanders who played for the team from 2010-17, plays his first game back at the Coliseum and admitted beforehand that he was flooded with memories. Hamonic had an assist in the Flames’ 3-2 win at Barclays Center on Feb. 11, 2011, when the Islanders honored him with a video tribute.

“It’s a lot different,” Hamonic said of facing the Islanders at the Coliseum. “It was cool to go back to Barclays and play that first game. But to be back in this building, somewhere we called home for so many years, so many special moments both in my career and my personal life. Living on the Island, people embraced us tremendously. Those things never leave your heart.”