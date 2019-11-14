TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders place Andrew Ladd on waivers

Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd limps to the bench after a collision against the Coyotes at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 24. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders have placed left wing Andrew Ladd on waivers.

Ladd currently is on long-term injured reserve with a torn left ACL. He played 26 games last year and recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists) before suffering the injury on March 24.

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters on Thursday that the team placed the 33-year-old Ladd on waivers for the purpose of re-assigning him to their AHL team in Bridgeport. Lamoriello said the organization did not see enough from Ladd in his five-game conditioning stint to believe he's ready to return to the NHL, but believes he'll clear waivers.

Lamoriello would not speculate when asked if there was concern within the organization whether Ladd would be able to play in the NHL again because of his injuries.

Lamoriello said putting Ladd on waivers was a deviation from the team's original plan when Ladd was sent on his conditioning assignment. There is no timetable as to how long Ladd might remain with Bridgeport.

Lamoriello stressed that Ladd was appraised of the plan and approved it, and that Ladd wants to play in order to get himself back into NHL shape.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

