GLENDALE, Ariz. — Andy Greene slipped comfortably into the role envisioned for him by Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz.

The defenseman was paired with Ryan Pulock, picked up an assist and logged 19 minutes, 46 seconds — including 2:32 on the penalty kill — in his Islanders debut Monday in a 2-1 loss to the Coyotes. Greene, 37, was acquired from the Devils on Sunday for minor-league defenseman David Quenneville and a second-round pick in 2021.

Essentially, Greene has the role that Adam Pelech filled before the latter suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury on Jan. 2.

“Duck’s legs under water,” Greene said of how comfortable he was in his first game with his new team after 13-plus seasons with the Devils. “I was sitting there trying to make simple reads and simple plays. Try to ease my way into the game and go from there.”

Trotz had Greene on the ice to start the game, and his first shift morphed into a penalty-killing shift when Brock Nelson was called for hooking 23 seconds into the first period.

“I really liked his game,” Trotz said. “It’s what the doctor ordered. He’s poised. I thought he handled their top line [which includes Greene’s former Devils teammate, Taylor Hall] and he’s a good complement for Pully. It’ll definitely be a good fit for us.”

Greene finished with two shots on net and one blocked shot.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bardreau waived

Cole Bardreau was placed on waivers on Sunday. He had been recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Wednesday because fourth-line center Casey Cizikas is out three to four weeks with a left leg laceration.

Bardreau, who can clear waivers at noon Tuesday, has one goal and one assist in 10 games. He was a minus-1 in 12:46 in a 5-0 loss at Nashville on Thursday night before being a healthy scratch for the 1-0 loss at Vegas on Saturday night and at Arizona on Monday.

It opens a spot on the 23-man roster for Lamoriello to perhaps make another move before the Feb. 24 trade deadline. Bardreau, 26, played five seasons in the Flyers’ organization without a call-up.

Isles files

The Islanders’ top line of Jordan Eberle (24:01), Mathew Barzal (24:35) and Anders Lee (22:17) all logged season-high ice times . . . The Islanders were only 18-for-48 (38%) on faceoffs . . . They were 0-for-3 on the power play with only five man-advantage shots . . . The Islanders killed off both of the Coyotes’ power plays and have not allowed a power-play goal in four games. They are 12-for-13 on the penalty kill in their last seven games . . . Tom Kuhnhackl and rookie defenseman Noah Dobson were the other healthy scratches.