GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Islanders addressed a desperate need for defense help on Sunday by acquiring Devils captain Andy Greene for minor-league defenseman David Quenneville and a second-round pick in 2021.

Greene, 37, has been with the Devils for all of his 14 NHL seasons and was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) in 2006 when current Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello served in the same roles with the Devils.

The Islanders have been struggling defensively since top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury on Jan. 2.

Rookie Noah Dobson, the 12th overall pick in 2018, has played 19 straight games but struggled with puck decisions and turnovers, particularly in a nightmarish second period in Saturday night’s 1-0 loss at Vegas. After the game, coach Barry Trotz indicated he would likely bench Dobson in favor of Sebastian Aho, 23, who has played only 22 NHL games, all in 2017-18.

The left-shooting Greene will allow Trotz to distribute his minutes more equally among the six defensemen and go back to his preferred three lefty-righty combos.

Greene has 49 goals and 197 assists in 923 career regular-season games, including two goals and nine assists in 53 games this season. He played in the 2012 Stanley Cup Final as the Devils lost to the Kings in six games.