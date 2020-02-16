TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Andy Greene acquired by Islanders to shore up defense corps

The Islanders aquired defeseman Andy Greene from the

The Islanders aquired defeseman Andy Greene from the Devils to help replace Adam Pelech, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury earlier this year. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Islanders addressed a desperate need for defense help on Sunday by acquiring Devils captain Andy Greene for minor-league defenseman David Quenneville and a second-round pick in 2021.

Greene, 37, has been with the Devils for all of his 14 NHL seasons and was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) in 2006 when current Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello served in the same roles with the Devils.

The Islanders have been struggling defensively since top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury on Jan. 2.

Rookie Noah Dobson, the 12th overall pick in 2018, has played 19 straight games but struggled with puck decisions and turnovers, particularly in a nightmarish second period in Saturday night’s 1-0 loss at Vegas. After the game, coach Barry Trotz indicated he would likely bench Dobson in favor of Sebastian Aho, 23, who has played only 22 NHL games, all in 2017-18.

The left-shooting Greene will allow Trotz to distribute his minutes more equally among the six defensemen and go back to his preferred three lefty-righty combos.

Greene has 49 goals and 197 assists in 923 career regular-season games, including two goals and nine assists in 53 games this season. He played in the 2012 Stanley Cup Final as the Devils lost to the Kings in six games.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Yankees' catcher Kyle Higashioka preparing for batting practice Yanks' Higashioka not taking ownership of backup job for granted
Yankees' pitcher Gerrit Cole warming up his arm Batting practice session serious business for Yanks' Cole
Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden and Islanders forward Isles shut out for second straight game
Ross Johnston of the Islanders skates during the Isles' Johnston has good hockey memories of Las Vegas
Leon Rose (right) is seen during NBA All-Star Popper: New Knicks president Rose keeps low profile
Chris Kreider of the Rangers battles for the Stephenson: Kreider making it difficult for Rangers to deal him
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search