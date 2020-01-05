Mathew Barzal didn’t spend too much time thinking about the possibility. But the speedy center never dismissed the idea that, at one point, Islanders coach Barry Trotz would again place him on a line with speedy wing Anthony Beauvillier.

“We kind of switch lines all the time and mix it up,” Barzal said. “Maybe I thought we would get back together but I wasn’t too worried about it. I think Barry knows what’s best.”

Except Trotz has struggled to find the right combinations to spark the Islanders’ struggling offense. A season-long issue has been finding a mix for a third line – is Derick Brassard a fit as the center or is he a top-six wing? – in order to effectively roll four lines. Also problematic is the recent lack of scoring from some of those the Islanders need most to score, including Beauvillier.

The Islanders did not practice on Sunday and reach the season’s midpoint against the Avalanche on Monday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, where they have lost four straight. They conclude the back-to-back, and a stretch of four games in six days, at New Jersey on Tuesday night.

They have been held to two or fewer goals in four of their last six games and have scored just one goal in their last two games after being shut out for the second time this season in a 3-0 loss at Toronto on Saturday night.

“Oh, for sure,” Beauvillier said of the team feeling the pressure to produce more. “As a player, you want to score. You want to get points. The results are frustrating when we don’t score. You want to get scoring chances and get on the scoresheet. It’s kind of on us.”

Scoring chances weren’t the issue against the Maple Leafs – the Islanders had 33 shots on goal and 48 attempts – but finishing opportunities has been a problem.

Beauvillier has just one assist over the last eight games. Josh Bailey, shuttled between third-line center and wing as well, has one assist in his last 10 games. Anders Lee has one assist in his last five games and Jordan Eberle has gone without a point in that span.

Trotz reunited Barzal with Beauvillier and Bailey against the Maple Leafs after they were an effective line for much of last season. The trio generated six shots – four by Bailey and none by Beauvillier – but was on the ice for both of the Maple Leafs’ even-strength goals.

There’s no guarantee Trotz will keep the line together against the Avalanche.

And the lack of scoring has led to some wondering as to whether Kieffer Bellows, the 19th overall pick in 2016 who has yet to make his NHL debut, is a candidate to be recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport after scoring 12 goals in a 15-game stretch.

“He’s had an outstanding month,” president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said. “He’s gotten our attention and we’re monitoring him closely and consistency is what we need.”