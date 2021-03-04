There’s been a noticeable evolution to Anthony Beauvillier’s game in his five NHL seasons.

The speedy Islanders left wing played in his 300th career game on Thursday night as the Islanders opened a five-game homestand with the first of three straight games against the Sabres.

Beauvillier, just 23, is no longer just a speedy skater.

"I think that stands out most to me with him is his speed and his ability to close on defensemen," right wing Cal Clutterbuck said. "There’s different ways to forecheck. He’s gotten a lot better at using his body to separate defensemen [from the puck]. He’s a really good stick-picker and he turns pucks over really well that way. Even just the pressure he puts on these defensemen causes them to make quicker plays than they’d like. Offensively, when he gets it in the neutral zone or in the offensive zone, he’s pretty good at getting his feet moving and getting separation. So, he’s grown a lot as a player."

Barry Trotz traces a good portion of Beauvillier’s growth to his first season as Islanders coach. Beauvillier went through two, 13-game goal droughts in 2018-19 as well as a 10-game drought to end the regular season.

"He was so focused on scoring and stats and worried about getting sent down because he had no points," Trotz said. "I just told him worry about playing the right way, ‘I don’t want you to score, I just want you to play the right way. If you can do that, you’ll have success.’"

Isles files

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and assistant coach Todd Reirden were cleared from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list and that team has no new absences. The Islanders played the Penguins twice over the weekend…Defenseman Sebastian Aho, Ross Johnston and Leo Komarov remained the healthy scratches.