It’s possible that Anthony Beauvillier may be staring down a protracted time on the Islanders' bench.

After getting lifted during Thursday night’s loss against the Predators and being a healthy scratch in their win against the Devils on Saturday, Barry Trotz said he’s still contemplating whether his winger will make his return Tuesday night in Detroit against the Red Wings. Beauvillier, who’s gone without a point in 13 games, is hardly the only Islander struggling, though — and Trotz intimated Saturday that he has no problem with the rest of the team reading into the benching. In other words: Any underperforming player could be next.

Trotz added that though he and Beauvillier had a conversation before his benching, they haven’t spoken about that subject since then.

"I haven’t really talked about sitting out Saturday’s game," he said after practice Monday. "We talked before [about] where his head is at. I would be remiss to try to make something up so we’ll probably talk on the way to the plane here or on the plane or when we get in. I don’t really have an answer right now . . . We talked about what he needed to do so that was between me and him and will remain between me and him.

Saturday marked the first time in a long time that the Islanders were (almost) fully healthy. Despite Ryan Pulock’s extended absence because of a lower-body injury, they returned Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson, and finally have all their players back from the COVID-19 outbreak that rocked the team last month. Now with their full complement of players, Trotz will have more flexibility about who, if anyone, he wants to scratch. And that message has reverberated throughout the locker room, defenseman Andy Greene said.

"Nobody likes to be sitting out," he said. "We’re all competitive. Barry motivated people. You have to make sure that you bring your game every night and you’re ready to play and obviously, when you’re in a stretch like this or, you know, coming out of or going into a stretch like that, you’ve got to make sure you bring your game because there’s obviously a lot of guys who haven’t been playing and want to play."

Greene hoped that Saturday’s win, the Islanders' first at UBS Arena, could be a turning point for the last-place Islanders, who are 7-11-5 and have not won back-to-back games since Nov. 4-6.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We’ve just got to build off it," he said. "We did a lot of good things throughout the whole game and it’s important to carry that momentum going forward here, making sure we’re implementing our game plan into the Detroit game . . . You have to revert back to certain things in your game that steadies things out when things are going a little haywire. You kind of slow it down a little bit and get back to your game and simplify things and go from there."

Wahlstrom improving

Oliver Wahlstrom, who has six points in the last three games despite limited ice time, is showing a progression to his game, Trotz said. Wahlstrom, a pure sharpshooter, has five assists in that stretch.

"I think lately, he’s had more awareness. He’d try to score so much that he would bury that head and try to go in and now, you look at him" and what he’s done recently, Trotz said. "I think he’s starting to use all the tools a little bit. And the focus factor of being a pro, I think, is coming more and more each day. That’s why you have good people. Even at practice today, a situation — a guy like [Zdeno] Chara gave him a little tap on the shin pads and said, ‘Hey, focus here.’ He needs to be reminded once in a while but he’s getting there."