Barry Trotz typically keeps his Islanders lineup steady when the team is winning. But getting a healthy Anthony Beauvillier back trumps that preference.

Beauvillier was activated off injured reserve after missing nine games with a lower-body injury and inserted into Tuesday night’s lineup against the Sabres at KeyBank Center as the teams concluded a two-game series.

Leo Komarov was reassigned to the taxi squad to open a roster spot.

"I tend to want to go with the same lineup most times we’re going OK," Trotz said. "For the most part, if you play well, there’s no reason to change it."

The Islanders won, 3-1, on Monday night in Buffalo to extend their point streak to seven games (4-0-3). Beauvillier’s return marks the first time in six games Trotz has altered his lineup.

The streaky Beauvillier had just one assist in his first five games before exiting a 2-0 loss to the Devils at Prudential Center on Jan. 24.

But he was a key component in the Islanders’ playoff run last year as they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993, notching nine goals with five assists in the 22 postseason games.

"A lot of speed," defenseman Nick Leddy said. "Definitely a lot of good offensive instincts and playmaking ability. So we’re very excited to have him back. You never want to see a guy get hurt, so it’s definitely good to see him back and we’re looking to see him contribute big time."

Added Anders Lee, "I think we all know what Beau can bring and that’s a ton of speed. He can create a lot of plays off of that and his work ethic."