MONTREAL— Anthony Beauvillier stresses he no longer roots for the Canadiens. But the Islanders left wing still will watch his childhood team on television when he can.

And coming to play at Bell Centre is still special for Beauvillier, who grew up less than an hour outside of Montreal in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.

Tuesday night’s game against the Canadiens marked the fifth time Beauvillier, 22, has played in the Bell Centre with the Islanders.

“There’s nothing like it,” Beauvillier said. “Coming into this trip, it just feels different knowing we go to Montreal. People text me, ‘Hey, can I see you after the game?’ Stuff like that. It’s always a lot of fun just walking in. It’s such a historic building. Having the chance as a kid to walk in and skate there was a push to play on it. For my family and friends, it’s special every time.”

Beauvillier had a goal in each of his first two NHL games at Bell Centre, on Feb. 23, 2017 and Jan. 15, 2018.

Playing the Canadiens for the fifth time in Montreal, Beauvillier admits he’s gotten somewhat used to seeing the bleu, blanc et rouge uniform with the “CH” logo that he wore as a child on an opposing sweater.

“But every time you step on the ice and then the guy welcomes them to the ice, I still have chills,” Beauvillier said. “I’ve always been a fan of the Canadiens. Whenever I have a chance to watch them on TV, I do. Not that I still cheer for them. But I want to keep up a little bit on what’s going on back home. It’s always a lot of fun playing them.”

Yet Beauvillier does not believe the Canadiens’ have the best NHL uniform, even as he acknowledges it’s still both impressive and intimidating to him. His vote goes to the Blackhawks.

The end?

Thomas Greiss started on Tuesday after Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in Monday night’s 4-1 win at Detroit as the Islanders extended their franchise record to 26 games starting the season with a goalie rotation.

“We haven’t changed yet,” said coach Barry Trotz, who wants to start giving the goalies consecutive starts, believing that will foster more competition between the two that will lead to improved play. “We’ve got one more game before I decide.”

Isles files

Trotz made one line switch from Monday night, moving Leo Komarov from left wing to center on the third line and inserting left wing Michael Dal Colle for Otto Koivula. The rookie center logged just 4:26 against the Red Wings in his sixth NHL game. Koivula’s roster spot likely will be in jeopardy when Tom Kuhnhackl (injured reserve/lower body) returns, which Trotz said could be as soon as later this week…Rookie defenseman Noah Dobson and Ross Johnston were the other healthy scratches.