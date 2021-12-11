Anthony Beauvillier was a healthy scratch for Saturday night’s game against the Devils at UBS Arena.

And, yes, coach Barry Trotz said other players struggling in the Islanders’ lineup should take it as a message.

"Internal competition is good," Trotz said. "You’ve got to get to your identity. You’ve got to be productive. If they want to read into it, yeah, I don’t have any problem with that."

Beauvillier has gone without a point in 13 straight games but really drew Trotz’s frustration in Thursday night’s 4-3 loss to the visiting Predators.

On Colton Sissons’ goal at 18:52 of the first period, Beauvillier defended lackadaisically against Matt Benning, heading to the bench for a line change instead of continuing to backcheck. That allowed Benning to skate free and Sissons deposited the rebound of his shot from the right point for a 2-1 lead.

Trotz then did not give Beauvillier a shift for the first 9:59 of the second period.

Roster moves

Forwards Austin Czarnik and Otto Koivula were re-assigned to AHL Bridgeport with Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson activated on Saturday. Czarnik, 28, who has played in 129 NHL games, had three points in four games with the Islanders, including a goal against the Predators.

"I liked Austin’s game," Trotz said. "That was a really tough send down. If things fall off a little bit, there’s a great option to pull up Czarnie because he did a really good job."

Isles files

Cizikas said he experienced symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 27. "It’s not fun being at home, watching on your couch," Cizikas said…Defenseman Ryan Pulock (long-term injured reserve/lower body) has yet to resume skating. Pulock was expected to miss four-to-six weeks after getting hurt on Nov. 15…Matt Martin was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game.