Anthony Beauvillier nets two for Isles in first period of Game 4

Anthony Beauvillier of the New York Islanders celebrates

Anthony Beauvillier of the New York Islanders celebrates his goal as Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers is unable to make the save in the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on Aug.  7, 2020 in Toronto Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier has his first career, multi-point postseason performance with two goals in the first period of Friday’s Game 4 of the best-of-five qualifying series against the Panthers.

He now has at least one point in all four games in the series with three goals and two assists overall.

Beauvillier surprised Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with a backhander from the right that deflected in off the netminder’s right pad to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 11:32 of the first period. He then took a feed from Mathew Barzal to take advantage of a poor Panthers line change to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead at 15:10 of the first period.

The Islanders took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The Islanders lead the series, 2-1, but lost Wednesday’s Game 3, 3-2, as Beauvillier had an assist.

“I think Anthony has elevated his game even more than he has in the regular season,” center Brock Nelson said. “The last couple of years, he’s developed really quickly. You can see how he can affect the game with his speed, shift in and shift out. He works extremely hard and plays a quick game. He’s been a catalyst and a guy we can feed off of for energy.”

Beauvillier had 18 goals and 21 goals in 68 regular-season games.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

