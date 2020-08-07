Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier has his first career, multi-point postseason performance with two goals in the first period of Friday’s Game 4 of the best-of-five qualifying series against the Panthers.

He now has at least one point in all four games in the series with three goals and two assists overall.

Beauvillier surprised Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with a backhander from the right that deflected in off the netminder’s right pad to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 11:32 of the first period. He then took a feed from Mathew Barzal to take advantage of a poor Panthers line change to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead at 15:10 of the first period.

The Islanders took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The Islanders lead the series, 2-1, but lost Wednesday’s Game 3, 3-2, as Beauvillier had an assist.

“I think Anthony has elevated his game even more than he has in the regular season,” center Brock Nelson said. “The last couple of years, he’s developed really quickly. You can see how he can affect the game with his speed, shift in and shift out. He works extremely hard and plays a quick game. He’s been a catalyst and a guy we can feed off of for energy.”

Beauvillier had 18 goals and 21 goals in 68 regular-season games.