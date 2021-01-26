Anthony Beauvillier will miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve before the Islanders’ game against the Capitals on Tuesday night at Washington.

Kieffer Bellows was elevated from the taxi squad and re-inserted into the lineup after playing in the first four games. Leo Komarov was in the lineup for the first time after being a healthy scratch for the first five games.

The pesky Komarov and burly Ross Johnston started on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s wings, and Bellows — who had played on Pageau’s line without notching a point — was put on second-line center Brock Nelson’s left wing along with Josh Bailey.

Beauvillier exited Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the Devils at Prudential Center in the second period with a lower-body injury. He had nine goals and five assists in 22 postseason games in August and September but started this season with just one assist in five games.

"Beau’s a pretty integral part of our offense," top-line center Mathew Barzal said. "He plays the half-wall on the power play and brings a dynamic presence with speed that’s tough to find. It’s unfortunate he’s out. But we’ve got some good young guys that are going to come in and do their best. That’s all we can ask for right now."

No hard feelings

Tuesday marked the first time Barry Trotz has coached against Peter Laviolette since the Predators beat the Islanders, 8-3, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 17, 2019. Trotz criticized Laviolette afterward for keeping his top power-play unit on the ice for a five-on-three advantage late in the blowout, saying, "It tells me a lot about him."

The Predators fired Laviolette three weeks later and he was hired this offseason by the Capitals.

"Zero carryover," Trotz said on Tuesday. "If I see Lavvy down the hallway, it’d be fine. No carryover."