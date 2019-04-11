TODAY'S PAPER
Anthony Beauvillier doesn't practice, status uncertain for Game 2

Beauvillier was the only Islander who didn't practice on Thursday in what coach Barry Trotz termed a "maintenance day."

Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier and Penguins center

Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier and Penguins center Sidney Crosby battle behind the goal during the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Wednesday at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Anthony Beauvillier was the lone Islander not to practice on Thursday in East Meadow as the team prepared for Game 2 of its first-round series against the Penguins.

Coach Barry Trotz termed it a “maintenance day,” with no indication whether Beauvillier would be available on Friday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Beauvillier’s ice time of 11:01 in Wednesday night’s, 4-3 overtime win in Game 1 — his NHL playoff debut — was the least among Islanders forwards. Beauvillier took one shot playing on Valtteri Filppula’s left wing along with Leo Komarov and had two missed shots. He was on ice for one overtime shift, which ended just less than two minutes before Josh Bailey’s winner at 4:39. 

Beauvillier also set a screen on Penguins goalie Matt Murray as Nick Leddy’s blue-line floater gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 12:35 of the third period.

“He was on the puck,” Trotz said. “Even on the Leddy goal, he was in the dirty area. That goal might not go in if Beau is not right in front of Murray and taking his eyes away a little bit. I liked his game.”

Beauvillier had 18 goals and 10 assists in 81 regular-season games, with just two goals and three assists over the last 15 games.

Rookie Michael Dal Colle, a healthy scratch in Game 1, skated in Beauvillier’s spot in practice.

Pens’ notes

Defensemen Erik Gudbranson and Brian Dumoulin, who both retreated to the dressing room at different points in Game 1, both participated in the Penguins’ practice at the Coliseum and likely will be available for Game 2 . . . Coach Mike Sullivan opened practice with a drill in which righthanded shooters had to use lefthanded sticks and vice versa. “It had nothing to do with the game last night,” Sullivan said. “It was more just to boost morale, have some fun.”

