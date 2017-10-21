Anthony Beauvillier returned to the lineup after sitting the previous three games as a healthy scratch. To the 20-year-old, it felt a lot longer than just six idle days.

“To me it felt like forever,” Beauvillier said on Saturday morning. “I just want to go out there and play like I have nothing to lose.”

Beauvillier had some extra frustration knowing that Doug Weight sat him down after warmups in San Jose a week ago simply because of a numbers game — Weight played Jason Chimera and Nikolay Kulemin in that game primarily for size and experience.

Kulemin was a healthy scratch for a second straight game on Saturday and was joined by Josh Ho-Sang, whose rough night in Madison Square Garden prompted his second healthy scratch of the season.

“Just wasn’t good the other night,” Weight said. “It’s everything from shift length, decisions, body language, everything like that. We’re clear on everything. Beau’s been working hard, good to get him in. That’s it.”

Scott Mayfield also took a seat for the second time this season — like Ho-Sang, Mayfield was scratched opening night in Columbus — though Weight said Mayfield is a bit “banged up” after Thursday’s game.

Dennis Seidenberg played for just the second time this season as Weight decided to play 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second consecutive game.

Alumni weekend

Nearly two dozen former Islanders came to the city for an alumni gathering at the invite of co-owners Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky. Some were familiar names and faces, such as dynasty Isles and Long Island residents Clark Gillies and Bob Nystrom. Others like Kip Brennan and Petr Mika played just a couple games in an Isles uniform.

Among the notables in town and introduced on the Barclays Center ice on Saturday: Bryan Trottier, Jean Potvin, Pat Flatley, Mick Vukota, Bryan Berard, Dave Scatchard and Mark Parrish. The most recent Islander who showed this weekend was Zenon Konopka, who played here for the 2010-11 season.

Notably absent despite being on the list of those Isles alums who said they’d be on hand was John Tonelli, one of the dynasty-era heroes who hasn’t returned to the fold for several years.