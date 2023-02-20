Arnaud Durandeau's perseverance rewarded with call-up by Islanders

PITTSBURGH — Arnaud Durandeau waited through three-plus seasons in the AHL before making his NHL debut Monday night — though his first two with the Islanders’ top affiliate in Bridgeport were severely shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My first two years, you couldn’t really count those as full years,” said the 24-year-old Durandeau, a sixth-round pick in 2017. “Of course, you see other guys get called up, but I feel like those guys deserved it just as much. I just had to keep working like I did down there and I got my shot as well.”

Durandeau was in the Islanders’ lineup against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena after being brought up on emergency recall Sunday with Mathew Barzal out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Coach Lane Lambert placed the left wing on the third line with center Casey Cizikas and right wing Hudson Fasching. Durandeau has 13 goals and 20 assists in 40 AHL games this season, including six goals in his last six games.

“He’s got speed and he can shoot the puck,” Lambert said. “He plays on the power play [in Bridgeport] and we’ve had to move pieces around as well. I think he’s a good fit.”

Said Durandeau: “Just good linemates [in Bridgeport]. I’ve been using my speed. Shooting a lot more. I’m a fast player so I think, even [in the NHL] my speed will be pretty good.”

Sid’s success

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby entered Monday with 41 goals and 89 assists in 80 career games against the Islanders over his 17-plus NHL seasons, the most points (130) for any active player against one team. But he couldn’t pinpoint why he’s been so successful against the Islanders.

“I think we see each other a lot so we’re pretty familiar with each other,” Crosby said. “But I don’t really know.”