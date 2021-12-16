Barry Trotz predicted just last month that Anthony Beauvillier, a six-year veteran at age 24, was due for a "breakout season."

The Islanders coach is still waiting for his slick-skating left wing to raise his game. Beauvillier brought a 15-game point drought into Thursday night’s match against the Bruins at UBS Arena and was a healthy scratch for Saturday night’s 4-2 win over the visiting Devils.

"There’s another level to him that maybe he doesn’t even see yet," Trotz said. "We see it. But he needs to see it. I think, sometimes, you need some of these hard lessons on the way to understand it. I’m a Beau fan. He needs to have another level for us, as well as some of our other veterans. I’m not just pointing at him.

"He can be a difference-maker for us. You saw it in the playoffs. He scored one of the biggest goals in recent history for the Islanders. He’s been able to elevate his game."

Beauvillier scored the overtime winner in Game 6 against the Lightning on June 23 in what turned out to be the Islanders’ last-ever game at Nassau Coliseum, forcing that NHL semifinal series to a seventh game and prompting a rain of beer cans onto the ice in celebration.

Czarnik returns

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders designated Mathew Barzal (COVID-19 protocol) for non-roster status and recalled Austin Czarnik from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. He centered Kyle Palmieri and Zach Parise while Kieffer Bellows was out of the lineup after playing the last six games.

Czarnik, who has also played for the Bruins and Flames, had a goal and two assists over the last two games of his initial four-game call-up from Dec. 4-9.

Said Trotz, "He’s got an opportunity to come back and show you can continue to do it."