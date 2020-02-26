Barry Trotz was sure he was going to win his coach’s challenge in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers on Tuesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Devon Toews’ apparent goal at 12:16 of the third period, which would have brought the Islanders within 3-2, immediately was waved off as it was ruled captain Anders Lee made contact with goalie Alexandar Georgiev. A video review after Trotz’s challenge upheld the call.

“I thought Georgiev engaged with Leesy,” Trotz said. “Leesy was right at the edge of the blue paint. If you look at their second goal, their guy [Greg McKegg] hooks [Semyon] Varlamov’s foot a little bit as he’s leaving.”

Trotz is now 0-for-2 on goalie interference challenges this season.

Head shot?

Trotz did not like defenseman Jacob Trouba’s hit on an unsuspecting Michael Dal Colle that drove the left wing from the loss at 5:52 of the third period.

“First contact was at his head,” Trotz said. “He was vulnerable. That’s some of the red flags. The league looks at everything. Sometimes it’s not intentional but first contact was the head and he was bent over.”

Trouba’s only penalty was a five-minute fighting major against newest Islander Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who got an additional two minutes for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct.

Not ready yet

Cal Clutterbuck rejoined his Islanders teammates for Tuesday’s morning skate for the first time since Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade slashed his left wrist at Boston on Dec. 19. But the gritty right wing remains day to day and is still dealing with numbness in his hand.

He had a two-game conditioning stint with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport this weekend.

“I’m getting better every day,” said Clutterbuck, who had a two-game conditioning stint with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport this weekend. “It’s been a strange couple of months. Every day is kind of a learning process for me.”

Strange day

Andrew Ladd was in the middle of rampant speculation prior to Monday’s trade deadline as his name was floated as part of a reported potential deal with the Wild for Zach Parise. After the deadline passed, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced Ladd, 34, would be on the Islanders’ roster for the rest of the season after playing 34 games for Bridgeport and just two in the NHL.

Ladd, a healthy scratch, would not comment on reports he agreed to waive his no-trade clause in his seven-year, $38.5 million deal, which runs through 2023.

“It’s nice just to know the path we’re going to be on for the rest of this year,” Ladd said.

Isles files

Varlamov made 24 saves in his sixth straight start and eighth straight appearance . . . Mathew Barzal’s primary assist on Jordan Eberle’s power-play goal to bring the Islanders within 3-2 at 14:23 of the third period was his 200th career point . . . The Islanders’ 45 shots were a season-high . . . Derick Brassard, wearing a full facial shield, logged 16:17 after missing the last two games. He suffered a small fracture on his right cheek when he was hit with a puck in a 3-1 loss at Colorado a week ago.