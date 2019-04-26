Cal Clutterbuck couldn’t imagine the Islanders’ Barry Trotz not being a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach.

The league announced on Friday that Trotz, the Lightning’s Jon Cooper and the Blues’ Craig Berube were the top vote-getters in balloting by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association. The winner will be revealed at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas on June 19.

“I don’t think there’s any argument against it,” Clutterbuck said before Game 1 of the Islanders’ second-round playoff series against the Hurricanes on Friday night at Barclays Center. “Without the Stanley Cup validation, people always argue against it. Having been in this room and spending a year with him, I think, without a doubt, he deserves to be in the conversation. Probably, in most guys’ opinion, he deserves to win it. He’s really good at what he does.”

Trotz, then with the Capitals, won the Adams in 2016. He led that franchise to its first Cup last season before joining the Islanders.

Al Arbour, in 1979, is the lone Islanders coach to earn the Adams.

Trotz, though, declined to comment on the subject.

“No, no, no, no,” he said. “Privately you can ask me that, maybe. I don’t like talking about myself. Let’s talk about Washington-Carolina, that series. Or we can talk about this series.”

Mini road trip

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders treated Friday night’s Game 1 and Sunday afternoon’s Game 2 at Barclays Center like a mini-road trip, staying at a nearby hotel with the team also scheduled to practice in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The team’s morning skate was at the arena on Friday. For regular-season home games at Barclays Center, the Islanders held their morning skates at their practice facility in East Meadow before the players and coaching staff would commute to Brooklyn.

“There’s less distractions and you never know what can happen with the train or traffic,” left wing Anthony Beauvillier said. “It’s good. Everyone’s together and it feels like we’re on the road. It’s always fun to be on the road.”

Boychuk update

Trotz said that Johnny Boychuk (lower body) is “making great progress,” but was not overly optimistic the defenseman would be available in the second-round series with the Hurricanes.

“I would say probably not,” Trotz said. “Unless it goes the distance, maybe.”

Boychuk was injured and expected to miss three to four weeks after blocking a shot with his left leg as the Islanders eliminated the Penguins with a 3-1 win at Pittsburgh on April 16 in Game 4.