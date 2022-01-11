Barry Trotz ran two practices after returning to the Islanders following the passing of his mother. Now, the coach might have to miss at least two more games.

The Islanders announced on Tuesday that both Trotz and injured defenseman Ryan Pulock have been placed in COVID-19 protocol. Associate coach Lane Lambert ran practice at Northwell Health Ice Center and — if he remains healthy — will run the bench again if the Islanders play the Devils on Thursday night at UBS Arena as scheduled.

Trotz missed the Islanders’ last game, a 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Oilers on Jan. 1, as he returned to his hometown of Dauphin, Manitoba, because Iris Helen Trotz, 78, passed away that day. Trotz rejoined the team on Saturday and also ran Monday’s practice.

Captain Anders Lee said the Islanders all had empathy for the rough stretch Trotz is going through.

"There’s quite a bit," Lee said. "Barry is such an empathetic guy himself, always looking after everyone in our organization, players, coaches, the whole deal. He’s a good family man. He’s been through a lot lately and now with the COVID. Wishing him the best here in the next few days. I know he’s itching to be back with us. We’ll make sure we take care of business while he’s away."

If Trotz does remain in COVID-19 protocol for the next five days, he would miss both Thursday's game and Saturday’s matinee against the Capitals at UBS Arena.

But Lambert is in his 11th straight season working alongside Trotz, so the transition has been seamless.

"We weren’t too concerned about that going into last game, we were just focusing on what we had to do and we knew Lane was going to do a good job just like he did," Josh Bailey said. "We’ve been dealt some different hands throughout the course of the season and that was another one. We found a way to get a win that night, so we’ll try to do the same again here in the next couple of days."

The Devils had their home game against the Lightning on Monday night postponed with nine players in COVID-19 protocol. Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich were activated from the list for the Devils’ practice on Tuesday but the team placed backup goalie Akira Schmid in COVID-19 protocol while awaiting test results on No. 1 goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who did not practice.

Tuesday marked the Islanders’ seventh practice day without a game and Thursday — if they play — would end a mind-boggling stretch of only three games in 25 days. Needless to say, the Islanders are getting desperate to play a game.

"Yeah, we’re looking forward to playing," Lee said. "We’ve had some great time here to prepare for the homestretch and the rest of our year, what’s in front of us. There’s a lot of games in a short amount of time."

The Islanders (10-12-6) have an NHL-high 54 games remaining with the regular season scheduled to end on April 29. That includes nine games that must be rescheduled.