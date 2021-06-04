Barry Trotz indicated he was planning to stick with the same lineup for Saturday night’s Game 4 against the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum, meaning rookie sharpshooter Oliver Wahlstrom is likely to miss his fifth straight game with a lower-body injury.

"Right now, I am," Trotz said Friday as the Islanders held an optional practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow.

That very well may include goalie Semyon Varlamov, who made 39 saves in both Thursday night’s 2-1 overtime loss and Monday night’s 4-3 overtime win in Game 2 at TD Garden.

Varlamov kept the Islanders within one in Game 3 after allowing Craig Smith’s goal on the Bruins’ second shot. Brad Marchand scored the overtime winner on a sharp-angle shot from the left past Varlamov’s glove.

Island Ice Ep. 94: Isles vs. Bruins Game 3 analysis

"I thought he was outstanding," Trotz said. "Obviously, the last goal you want back but when it was 1-0, he kept us in it. I didn’t have any problem with his game."

Rookie Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves in the Bruins’ 5-2 win in Game 1 and won four games in the first round against the Penguins.

Still at 12,000

The Coliseum’s attendance capacity will stay at 12,000 for Game 4 with six sections remaining for non-vaccinated fans after it was expanded to that figure for Game 3. The Islanders hosted 9,000 fans for their series-clinching Game 6 win over the Penguins.

The Coliseum’s full capacity for hockey is 13,913.

Bruins’ news

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy termed Brandon Carlo day to day after the defenseman appeared woozy following a hard but clean forecheck from Cal Clutterbuck in Thursday’s third period. Carlo’s status for Game 4 will not be determined until Saturday.

Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller (undisclosed), who has yet to play in this series, skated on Friday but was ruled out for Game 4.