Barry Trotz just doesn’t stay up late enough to watch the Canucks regularly.

So, the Islanders coach didn’t think it was fair for him to break down the Xs and Os of why that team has done so much better since Bruce Boudreau replaced ex-Islander Travis Green behind the bench on Dec. 5.

The teams met on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

"Honestly, I can’t really answer that," Trotz said. "The reason being is I really wasn’t watching the Canucks before he took over. I wouldn’t have scouted and saw a whole lot of them. I don’t stay up that late, obviously they’re on the West Coast. I really wasn’t following the Canucks so it would be unfair for me to make an assessment on that.

"I do know that they’re winning more."

The Canucks under Boudreau have made up considerable ground as they try to re-enter the Western Conference playoff race. They entered Wednesday’s contest against the Islanders with a 13-5-3 record since Boudreau left his gig as a television studio analyst to take his fourth NHL coaching job. The Canucks won seven straight after he took over.

Another milestone

Zach Parise played in his 1,100th NHL regular season game, making him the 18th active player, and fifth U.S.-born player, to reach that mark. Parise is one of three Islanders to play in all 40 games this season along with Cal Clutterbuck and defenseman Scott Mayfield.

Memories

Wednesday marked the Islanders’ first visit to Vancouver since March 10, 2020 and that 5-4 shootout loss marked their final game before the NHL paused that season two days later in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the Islanders’ seventh straight loss (0-3-4) entering the pause. The NHL resumed play that August with playoff bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton.