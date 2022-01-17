Barry Trotz is back with the Islanders and, this time, he was able to coach a game.

The Islanders’ coach was cleared from COVID-19 protocol before faceoff and was behind the bench for the first time since Dec. 30 as the Islanders faced the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at UBS Arena.

Trotz was absent for the previous three games, the last two while in COVID-19 protocol. He also returned to his hometown of Dauphin, Manitoba, as his mother passed away on New Year’s Day. Trotz missed that day’s 3-2 win over the visiting Oilers.

Trotz returned on Jan. 8 and ran that day’s practice and another one two days later before entering COVID-19 protocol.

Associate coach Lane Lambert, in his 11th straight season working with Trotz, ran practices and the bench during the time Trotz missed.

Chara’s milestone

Zdeno Chara, 44, played in his 1,636th NHL regular-season game, moving past Devils Hall of Famer Scott Stevens for second place on the league’s all-time list for games played by a defenseman. Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, whose last game came at the age of 48 for the Atlanta Thrashers in 2010, is the all-time leader at 1,651.

Teammate Andy Greene, 39, who played in his 1,015th game on Monday, marveled at the 6-9, 255-pound Chara’s longevity.

"You look at 600 more games], that’s a great career in this league," Greene said. "What Z has been able to do through two or three, four different types of eras where the style of game has changed a couple of times, it’s very impressive and jaw-dropping."

This is Chara’s 24th NHL season after debuting with the Islanders in 1997. He was traded to the Senators in 2002 and later spent 14 seasons as the Bruins captain, winning his lone Stanley Cup in 2011. He undoubtedly will follow Chelios and Stevens into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Barzal, maybe?

Mathew Barzal should find out Tuesday if he will be making a third straight All-Star appearance. He was the Islanders’ candidate for the Last Man In fan balloting and voting ended at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

First-time All-Star Adam Pelech was selected to the Metropolitan Division squad by the NHL Hockey Operations Department for the All-Star Weekend Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.

"People show me they’ve been voting for me, so it’s awesome," Barzal said. "Who knows what happens? That would be a blast to go with him."