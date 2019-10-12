Barry Trotz wasn’t kidding.

The Islanders coach said before Saturday night’s game against the Florida Panthers at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum he “absolutely” was thinking of shuffling his lines to spark more five-on-five offense.

The top line of Mathew Barzal centering captain Anders Lee and right wing Jordan Eberle remained intact. But that was it.

The identity fourth line was completely broken up, with center Casey Cizikas missing his second straight game and left wing Matt Martin a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Scrappy right wing Cal Clutterbuck and left wing Anthony Beauvillier were pushed to Brock Nelson’s second line. Left wing Josh Bailey was placed with center Derick Brassard and Michael Dal Colle while gritty Ross Johnston made his season debut on Leo Komarov’s left wing along with Tom Kuhnhackl.

“Last year, I could say we had all four lines going,” Trotz said. “We haven’t been able to say that a whole lot so far.”

Too soon for Cizikas

Trotz said Cizikas suffered an unspecified injury in the last preseason game and acknowledged he probably played him sooner than he should have.

“It sort of keeps getting aggravated every time he plays,” Trotz said “We probably should have held him out a little bit longer, in retrospect, but he wanted to get going. There’s nothing structurally [wrong]. You go through some of the muscle things that happen with those kind of injuries.”

Cizikas has one assist in three games.

Isles files

Defenseman Nick Leddy returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s loss with an unspecified issue as rookie Noah Dobson was a healthy scratch . . . The game pitted two record-setting coaches. The Panthers’ Joel Quenneville has coached 1,641 games, the second most in NHL history, while Trotz is third at 1,611 games. Quenneville entered Saturday second on the all-time wins’ list at 891 while Trotz was fourth at 811. “He’s a special guy and there’s a reason why he’s No. 2 overall,” Trotz said.